MULLAN, Idaho — Rocky Mountain College's Ludvig Bye opened the collegiate ski season with his third straight victory in the slalom on Sunday at Lookout Pass Ski Area.
Bye also won two slalom races on Saturday and finished as the overall champion at the two-day USCSA meet.
For the third consecutive race, Bye's teammate Alexander Sehlberg was second for the Battlin' Bears on Sunday and fellow Bear Oscar Dalmalm was third for the second time at the meet.
Sehlberg and Dalmalm placed second and third overall for Rocky, which was the overall, slalom and giant slalom United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association champion last year.
The Bears claimed the top six spots on Sunday as Gusten Berglund was fourth, Daniel Larriu fifth and Luke Allen sixth.
After winning both races as a team on Saturday, the Battlin' Bears men again were the champions on Sunday, and College of Idaho was second.
Other teams that competed at the meet were the University of Idaho and the Lookout Pass Racing Team.
In the women's competition, Sofia Brustia was the Sunday slalom champion. It was her first win of the weekend, though Brustia finished third in one of the slalom competitions on Saturday.
RMC placed 1-3 on Sunday with Bergitte Varne claiming second and Sydney Weaver third. Varne won one of the two slalom races on Saturday.
Jessica King, Hilde Sato, Larissa Saarel and Emma Hiebert placed sixth through ninth, respectively, for RMC on Sunday.
In the women's overall scoring, Varne was first, Sato second and Brustia third.
The RMC women were also a perfect 3 for 3 in the team score over the weekend.
