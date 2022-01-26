BIG SKY — The Rocky Mountain College ski team took 15 out of a possible 24 podium spots, including six first-place finishes, at the Western Region Wrangler Cup, which wrapped up Monday at Big Sky Resort.
Hilde Iren Sato led the Rocky women by finishing first in one Giant Slalom race and first in two Slalom events.
For the men's team, Alexander Sehlberg won both Giant Slalom races. Gusten Berglund won a first place in Slalom, as well.
The structure of the races was one race per day. The first two days were Giant Slalom, and the second two days had Slalom races.
Rocky is scheduled to next host the Predator Cup this coming weekend in Red Lodge.
