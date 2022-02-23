BILLINGS — While it may be cold outside in Red Lodge over the next three days, that won’t dampen the spirits or desire of the Rocky Mountain College ski racing team.
The Battlin’ Bears will be hosting the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Red Lodge Mountain.
On Thursday, the women start the competition with the giant slalom. The first run is set for 10 a.m. and the second is at 1 p.m. On Friday, the men will compete in the GS at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
On Saturday, the first women’s slalom run is set for 10 a.m. and the men will compete after the women conclude their first run. At 1 p.m., the women will compete in their second slalom run and the men follow.
Last year, in mid-November the USCSA announced that the national championships had been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The organization did allow regular season competitions under the guidelines of local jurisdictions.
After competing in a limited regular season last year, Rocky skiers swept the individual and team titles when a five-school USCSA Western Championships was held at Red Lodge.
Winning those titles were fun for Rocky, but now that nationals is back on the calendar March 6-12 in Lake Placid, New York, the Bears are ready to hit the slopes. As usual, both the RMC men and women should be in the thick of the team race.
“We’re back in business, after COVID everyone is back on it,” said Rocky coach Jerry Wolf.
“We should do pretty well. Team-wise we’re definitely the leader. We are pretty strong. Anything but a win would be disappointing for sure.”
The last time Rocky competed at regionals in 2020, there was no doubt who the premier power in the West was.
The Bears left the USCSA West Region Championships with the men’s and women’s overall, slalom and giant slalom titles.
It was quite the successful stop for the Bears men and women as they had entered that 2020 competition at Bogus Basin near Boise, Idaho, as the defending regional overall, slalom and giant slalom titlists.
Rocky’s Alexander Sehlberg, a junior, won the overall, slalom and giant slalom titles at regionals in 2020. Other top RMC men’s skiers who will be competing this weekend are junior FIlip Johansson and sophomore Gusten Berglund.
Sophomores Hilde Sato, Bergitte Varne and Sofia Brustia have led the way for the Bears women.
The Rocky men went on to win their seventh overall national alpine championship in 2020 at Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid, New York.
Rocky claimed the national giant slalom title and the slalom title to secure the national championship. The Rocky women finished a respectable seventh in the combined team scores.
Wolf said the top four teams at this weekend's regional will qualify for nationals in both the men’s and women’s competition. Overall, 16 teams are entered this weekend with 83 women and 99 men appearing on the start lists.
Teams entered include: Rocky, Western Colorado, Montana State, Air Force, Colorado, Utah, Colorado State, Colorado Mesa, Colorado School of Mines, Whitman, Washington State, Washington, Puget Sound, Oregon, Idaho, and the College of Idaho.
The West Region consists of the Grand Teton, Northwest and Rocky Mountain conferences. Rocky is a member of the Grand Teton Conference, along with MSU and Utah.
Wolf said some of the teams the Bears will be battling for a title are Colorado, College of Idaho, and Utah.
“We’ve skied in Colorado against most of the Rocky Mountain Conference and we went to Lookout Pass and raced the Northwest teams,” said Wolf. “We’ve raced all these teams and know where we are sitting.”
The forecast in Red Lodge calls for a high temperature of 12 degrees and a low of 0 on Thursday. On Friday, the sun returns and the high temperature is forecast to be 21 with a low of 3 and on Saturday, there should be sun with a high of 30 and a low of 10. And of course during the winter, especially in Red Lodge, there could be snow on any given day.
On Thursday, when the women race their first GS run at 10 a.m., temperatures are expected to be 9 degrees. For the second run at 1 p.m., temperatures are a balmy 10 degrees.
That’s an improvement from the past couple of days and the sub-zero temperatures Wednesday afternoon and morning.
In 2019, the regional was also held at Red Lodge and Rocky swept the team and individual titles.
Wolf said the team at Red Lodge Mountain has been busy preparing the competition area and was appreciative of their efforts.
“I expect a good surface,” he said. “It should be really exciting for the kids. I’m excited for it to be back here at Red Lodge.”
Oh, and about cold temperatures — the Rocky skiers are hoping good results will take the chill out of the air.
“What do you do? You have to deal with it,” Wolf said of the weather. “When it comes to racing you have to deal with what you’ve got.”
NOTES: Fans are welcome. Wolf said they can walk up to the finish and watch for free, or buy a ski pass, go skiing and use the ski lift. Wolf said he’s hoping some of the RMC students, and sports enthusiasts in general, come and support the team. “We are super excited. It is great to be home and to maybe get some spectators to come watch us,” he said. ... Rocky has captured seven overall national men’s titles with championships in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. The Rocky women have claimed three national women’s alpine titles, with banners in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
