LA CROSSE, Wis. — Rocky Mountain College began play Friday at the Viterbo Tournament for volleyball by beating Dakota State University and losing to Bethel University.
The Battlin' Bears (5-6) defeated Dakota State 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21) and lost to Bethel 25-23, 25-23, 25-23).
Rocky will take on No. 18 Taylor University and No. 9 Viterbo University on Saturday.
Against Dakota State, Rhiannon Nez supplied 11 kills, Blythe Sealey had 37 assists and Ayla Embry came away with 34 digs.
In the match against Bethel, the Bears received 14 kills from Bella Bryan. Sealey provided 27 assists, while Embry had 17 digs.
