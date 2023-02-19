RED LODGE — The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears alpine ski racing team swept the competition on Sunday at a United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association Grand Teton Conference meet at Red Lodge Mountain.
Competing in the giant slalom, Rocky's Alexander Sehlberg won both of the men's races and Rocky was victorious as a team.
In the first GS, Sehlberg led a 1-2-3-4-5-6 Rocky finish with Daniel Larriu, Filip Johansson, Luke Allen, Ian McCormick and Jeppe Holm Raggan following. The Rocky men won team portion of the first GS with a score of 209.64. Montana State was second with 231.76 and the University of Utah third with 266.11.
The second GS race on Sunday was a one-run competition. Sehlberg again led Rocky as Bears skiers finished first through sixth. Following Sehlberg were Johansson, McCormick, Allen, Larriu and Raggan. The Bears had a score of 103.31, followed by MSU at 112.62 and Utah at 128.4.
In the women's giant slalom races, Rocky's Hilde Sato claimed two victories. In the first competition, MSU's Rebecca Johnston was second, followed by RMC's Sydney Weaver, Sara Åkerström and Emma Hiebert. The Bears had a team score of 230.38, followed by MSU at 265.86 and Utah at 339.64.
In race No. 2 on the women's side, again a one-run competition, Sato was again first and teammate Synne Gaustad Kvinlog was second. Two Montana State skiers followed in the placing in Sage Curtis and Rebecca Johnston, and RMC skiers placed 5-7 in Åkerström, Weaver and Hiebert.
Rocky had a team score of 111.59 in the second women's race. Montana State was second at 123.47 and Utah third at 174.54.
The USCSA Western Region championships are in Bogus Basin, Idaho, Feb. 23-25.
Photos: Rocky and Montana State ski teams compete at USCSA Grand Teton Meet
