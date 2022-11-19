MARION, Ind. — The Rocky Mountain College volleyball team booked a trip to the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship final event site on Saturday.
The unranked Battlin’ Bears took down No. 19 Indiana Wesleyan 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 in the opening round Saturday afternoon.
Opening-round matches were played at 24 campus sites on Saturday. The winners advanced to the final site Nov. 30-Dec. 6 in Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center.
Pool play is scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Elimination bracket play begins on Dec. 3 and the semifinals are slated for Dec. 5. The national championship match is Dec. 6.
"I'm really proud of what this team has done," Rocky coach Yang Yang said in a school press release. "It was an amazing match and everyone played very well. We are excited to see what we can do at the national final site."
Against the Wildcats, Rocky trailed 14-12 in the first set the RMC press release detailed. The Battlin' Bears rallied to claim 10 of the next 11 points and didn't surrender a set lead for the remainder of the match.
Rocky, which advanced to the national tourney by winning the Frontier Conference tourney in Butte on Nov. 12, won its fifth-straight match to improve to 21-14.
Indiana Wesleyan, an at-large qualifier out of the Crossroads League, finished its year 24-8.
Sophomore Makenna Bushman, a 2021 Joliet High School graduate, led the Battlin’ Bears with 12 kills. Kyra Oakland of Miles City added eight kills for Rocky and Taylor Wolf seven.
Sophomore Blythe Sealey, a 2021 Roundup High graduate and the Frontier Conference Co-Setter of the Year, tallied 29 assists for RMC.
Senior libero Ayla Embry of Bozeman had 24 digs for the Battlin’ Bears and Helena’s Brooke Ark added 11 and Sealey nine.
Madeline Gilder of Hamilton and Hayley Bretz each had two aces for the winners. Oakland led RMC with five blocks, Rhiannon Nez added four and Bushman two.
Overall, 48 teams participated in the opening round matches on Saturday.
According to a story on the NAIA website, the 24-team national championship final site pool play schedule will be announced Sunday. There will be eight three-team pools.
It is the eighth time Rocky has played at the national tourney and the first since 2020.
