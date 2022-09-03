SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rocky Mountain College lost to nationally ranked Jamestown University and Midland University Saturday at the Labor Day Classic women's volleyball tournament.
The Battlin' Bears (4-5) fell to No. 6 Jamestown 25-13, 25-18, 25-18) and No. 2 Midland 25-21, 25-20 18-25, 25-13 to finish 0-4 on the weekend.
In the match with Jamestown, Rocky received nine kills from Makenna Bushman and 22 digs from Ayla Embry.
The Jimmes were sparked by the 12 kills of Anna Holden and Logan Sherman.
Midland's Taliyah Flores, who is the reigning NAIA player of the week, had 14 kills against Rocky.
Rhiannon Nez paced Rocky with 11 kills. Blythe Sealey racked up 33 assists.
Rocky will be in Wisconsin next weekend to compete at the Viterbo Tournament.
