DES MOINES, Iowa — Rocky Mountain College volleyball exited the first of two days of play at the Grand View (Iowa) Tournament on Friday with an 0-2 record.

The Battlin' Bears (11-13) lost to Bellevue (Neb.) and Judson (Ill.) in the first two games of their four-game stay in The Hawkeye State. The Bruins swept the Bears in straight sets, though it took the Eagles five sets to down Rocky.

Senior middle blocker Taylor Wolf led the Bears in kills on the day with 20, while sophomore attacker Rhiannon Nez pitched in with 19 kills. Senior libero Ayla Embry, who won the NAIA Defender of the Week award Tuesday, had 62 digs across the two games.

Rocky will take on Mayville State (N.D.) and host Grand View at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, respectively, before returning home to take on city rival Montana State Billings at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fortin Center.

