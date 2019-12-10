KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA announced Tuesday that Rocky Mountain College's Natalie Hilderman and Daniella Russell were both selected for NAIA All-American honorable mentions. The two also received All-American honorable mention selections from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).
These are the first All-American honors for both players, who each garnered first-team all-conference honors with the Battlin' Bears in 2019. Hilderman and Russell also received first-team Northwest All-Region honors from the AVCA.
The two are the 13th and 14th players in program history to be awarded NAIA All-American honors.
Finishing with 342 kills and 52 total blocks in 2019, Russell, a senior outside hitter from Red Lodge, concluded her collegiate career as Rocky's third all-time leading scorer, according to available records, with 1,025 career kills.
"We have been lucky to have a player of Dani's caliber in the program for four years here at Rocky Mountain College," said Rocky coach Yang Yang. "This is a great way for her to end her career as a Battlin' Bear."
Finishing with 1,030 assists, 99 kills and 43 blocks this season, Hilderman, a junior setter from Red Lodge, earned her second straight Frontier Conference Setter of the Year selection. Through her junior year, Hilderman's 3,519 career assists ranks as third most in program history.
"Natalie has played such an important role as our setter here since her freshman year," Yang said. "We are looking forward to seeing what else she can accomplish in her senior year."
The Battlin' Bears finished the 2019 season with an overall record of 19-12 after losing to University of Providence in the semifinals of the Frontier Conference Tournament.
