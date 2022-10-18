BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball took revenge over Montana State Billings for a defeat earlier in the season with a four-set victory Tuesday night at the Fortin Center.
The Battlin' Bears triumphed over their city rivals by a 22-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 scoreline to win their third straight game after a pair of victories at the Grand View (Iowa) Tournament over the weekend.
Rocky (13-13) had three players reach double figures in kills with Joliet grad Makenna Bushman (16), Billings Skyview grad Bella Bryan (15) and Miles City grad Kyra Oakland (10) all reaching the tally. Bozeman grad Ayla Embry had a match-high 29 kills at libero after earning a second straight Frontier Conference Defender of the Week honor Monday.
The Yellowjackets (7-12), who defeated the Bears in straight sets in a Sept. 27 meeting, have not won since that game and have lost 12 of their past 13 matches overall. MSUB was led by freshman Caty Havekost's 15 kills while junior outside hitter Jashita Fa'ali'i added in 10 kills.
Both teams return to play in their separate conferences for their next matches: Rocky will travel to Havre to play Montana State-Northern in Frontier Conference competition at 7 p.m. Friday, while MSUB will stay home to square off with Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
