BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball senior libero Ayla Embry was named the NAIA's National Defender of the Week on Tuesday.
It's the third time that the Bozeman native and former All-American has won the award in career, earned as she's currently leading the nation in both total digs (552) and digs per set (6.9) this season.
Embry averaged 8.86 digs per set in the Battlin' Bears' two wins at home over the weekend in Frontier Conference play against Montana Western and Providence. Against the Argos, Embry tallied 30 digs in Rocky's straight-set victory.
Embry had already earned the Frontier Conference's Defender of the Week award Monday.
The Bears (11-11, 4-1 Frontier) travel this weekend to Des Moines, Iowa, to face off against four foes in two days at a tournament hosted by Grand View University.
