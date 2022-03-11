PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Rocky Mountain College women's golf team finished the ERAU Spring Invite in third place last weekend.

Claire Wright shot rounds of 67 and 73 to finish second for the Battlin' Bears. Teammate Valentina Zuleta finished fourth at plus-two for RMC.

The Battlin' Bears will host the RMC Intercollegiate in Las Vegas beginning March 15.

