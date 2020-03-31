Shauna Bribiescas

 ROCKY MOUNTAIN COLLEGE

TUCSON, Ariz. — Shauna Bribiescas, a second-team NJCAA Division II All-American from Pima (Ariz.) Community College in 2018-19, has signed a letter of intent to play for the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team.

Bribiescas' choice was announced by NDNSports.com on Twitter on Monday. The 5-foot-11 post originally signed with Hawaii-Hilo in May 2019 and decided to redshirt this past season after suffering a high ankle sprain in a scrimmage and then leaving the program at the semester break, a Hawaii-Hilo official said.

Bribiescas averaged 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as a sophomore in helping Pima to a fifth-place finish at the NJCAA national tournament in 2019. She finished with 13 double-doubles. 

Bribiescas, who is Navajo and attended Dobson High in Mesa, Arizona, was first-team All-Region I and second-team all-conference in her Arizona league. She made the Dean's List at Hawaii-Hilo — an NCAA Division II program — this past fall.

She'll have two years of eligibility at Rocky.

