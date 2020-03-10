LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Rocky Mountain College women's ski team placed third in the giant slalom at Whiteface Mountain at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association National Championships on Tuesday.
Sierra Nevada University was first in 5:21.48, Castleton University second in 5:27.15 and RMC third in 5:30.26.
Sixtine Piccard of SNU was the national champion. Sydney Weaver of RMC was sixth and Ester Jakobsson seventh.
The Rocky men won the skier cross title. The University of Nevada was second and Colorado Mesa University third.
Michael Kever Hirschbuhl of Castleton placed first. Filip Johansson of RMC was second. Jacob Drake of Rocky was sixth and Dylan Stutzke of Rocky seventh.
The Battlin’ Bears men will take to the course Wednesday when they compete in the GS. The women’s skier cross is also Wednesday.
