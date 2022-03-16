BILLINGS — As Rocky Mountain College ventures further than it has into any women’s basketball season, its mindset remains consistent.
The Battlin’ Bears, champions of the Frontier Conference and winners of the two games they hosted last week in an opening-round pod for the NAIA national tournament, square off against Wayland Baptist on Thursday in the Round of 16 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Mountain time.
Rocky is the No. 2 seed while Wayland Baptist is the No. 3 seed in the tournament’s Duer Quadrant.
This is uncharted territory for Rocky, which last won a Frontier title in 1988. Still, the team is trying not to treat its moment on the national stage any bigger than it is.
“It’s kind of like business as usual,” said coach Wes Keller, who has guided RMC to a 28-4 record. “I think our kids are focused. I don’t feel like our team is just happy to be here. I feel like they are on a mission to continue to accomplish things.
“I like our team. I feel like we’re confident and I feel like we’ll have an opportunity to give ourselves a chance to win this one.”
The Bears won their first two tourney games in contrasting fashion. The opener, a 63-44 victory against Reinhardt (Georgia), saw Rocky win a slugfest. The Bears shot just 31% from the floor but pulled down 16 offensive rebounds and had 14 second-chance points. They also made 19 made free throws.
Kloie Thatcher finished with 23 points while making 12 of 13 from the line. Frontier MVP N’Dea Flye (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Shauna Bribiescas (12 points, 10 rebounds) each contributed double-doubles.
The following night featured what Keller described as a track meet. Rocky defeated Dakota State 89-73 as Flye notched a triple-double of 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Bribiescas hit seven 3s and finished with 25 points, and Thatcher added 11 more.
“Kind of a tale of two different styles,” Keller said. “Reinhardt had two really good guards and they wanted grind you a little bit. And on Saturday I felt Dakota State was trying to wear us down; they were subbing constantly and pushing the pace.
“Give our kids credit. I thought our toughness and conditioning showed in that game on Saturday.”
About Wayland Baptist
Next for Rocky is a matchup with Wayland Baptist for a berth in the final eight. Wayland Baptist, from Plainview, Texas, boasts a 33-3 record.
The Flying Queens are one of the highest scoring teams in NAIA with an average of 84.2 points per game, which ranks fourth nationally. They also compete on the glass by averaging 45.1 rebounds per game, including 14.7 on the offensive end.
Wayland Baptist is led by three strong frontcourt scorers. Sisters Kaylee and Kaitlyn Edgemon contribute 19.9 and 16.4 points, respectively, and 6-footer Jenna Cooper is at 18.2 per contest.
The rebounding numbers are equally impressive: Kaitlyn Edgemon averages 7.6 per game while sister Kaylee grabs 6.2. Cooper’s per-game average is 6.9. But the team’s rebounding leader is 5-7 guard Angel Hayden, who pulls down 8.1 per game — not unlike Rocky’s Flye, a 5-8 guard whose rebounding average of 9.6 leads Rocky and ranks No. 2 in the Frontier.
Defense and rebounding, Keller said, will be critical again for the Bears in this matchup.
“Don’t want to give any secrets away, but we want to defend how we’ve defended every game this year, and that’s having good ball pressure, being in our gaps and having great flow positioning,” Keller said.
“I think one area of concern is rebounding. I think they average about 14 offensive rebounds a game, so we’ve definitely got to limit them to one shot and then push the pace offensively and execute in the half court.”
“Wayland Baptist is a quality program with a lot of rich history,” Keller said. “We’re looking forward to getting out there on Thursday and competing against them.”
Tourney tidbits
Carroll College, which Rocky defeated 59-56 in a hotly contested Frontier title game on March 1 at the Fortin Center, is also among the Round of 16.
The Saints (27-7) are the No. 3 seed in the Naismith Quadrant, and will play Morningside (Iowa) on Thursday at 2 p.m. Mountain time. Carroll defeated Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) 69-50 and Loyola (Louisiana) 65-59 to advance out of its opening-round pod last week in New Orleans.
Morningside (29-5) is the No. 2 seed in the Naismith Quadrant.
