COSTA MESA, Calif. — Halle Labert scored two goals Wednesday, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift Rocky Mountain College to a 2-1 victory over Marymount California in its season-opening women's soccer match.
Labert's winning goal was scored on a cross from Amber Pearson in the 91st minute. Labert previously scored in the 61st minute off a turnover to tie the score 1-1.
After a scoreless first half, Marymount's Elisa Padilla scored a goal in the 49th minute to give her team a 1-0 lead.
The Battlin' Bears (1-0) will face San Diego Christian on the road on Friday.
Rocky's men, meanwhile, played to a 0-0 tie against Vanguard (Calif.) in their regular-season opener. Vanguard outshot the Bears 13-11, and the teams combined for 30 fouls.
Rocky (0-0-1) will play Friday at San Diego Christian.
