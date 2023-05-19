BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team announced a pair of signings to its 2023 class with one of the players having in-state ties, per a news release from the school Friday afternoon.

Marajah Pease and Emma Pillsbury, both guards, will be joining the Battlin' Bears for the 2023-24 season.

Pease, listed at 5-foot-7, is from Wyola, but played prep basketball at Tongue River High School in Dayton, Wyoming, near the Montana border.

Pillsbury is listed at 5-6 and went to Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.