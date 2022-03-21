ATLANTA — Rocky Mountain College women's basketball coach Wes Keller was honored as the 2022 Women's Basketball Coaches Association NAIA National Coach of the Year on Monday.
Keller wasn't the only member of the Battlin' Bears to receive recognition on Monday. Senior guard N'Dea Flye of Oregon City, Oregon, was also singled out as a 2022 WBCA NAIA Coaches' All-American.
In 32 games Flye was ninth in the NAIA in scoring, averaging 20.6 points per contest. She ranked 39th in the country at 9.7 rebounds per game. She also averaged 3.8 assists per contest. Flye's 103 steals were third in the nation.
Keller will receive the Pat Summitt Trophy, named for the late legendary University of Tennessee coach and awarded annually to the national coaches of the year in each of the WBCA’s six membership divisions.
“The WBCA is proud to announce Wes Keller as the 2022 recipient of the Pat Summitt Trophy presented to the WBCA NAIA National Coach of the Year,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew in a press release on the organization's website. “We also congratulate the other head coaches who were selected by their peers as finalists for this prestigious award.
"Wes was chosen for this honor after leading his team to an exceptional season. The WBCA recognizes and applauds his leadership example that can be seen in his student-athletes, institution and community.”
Rocky finished this past season with the most wins in school history, posting a 29-5 overall record.
The Bears won the first game in the history of the program at the NAIA national tournament when RMC defeated Reinhardt University, 63-44, in the opening round at the Fortin Center. The Bears would then beat Dakota State, 89-73, in the the second round in the pod tournament at the Fortin Center to advance to the Round of 16 at the host site in Sioux City, Iowa. Flye finished with a triple-double of 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in RMC's victory over Dakota State.
Rocky downed Wayland Baptist 66-53 in the Round of 16 before falling to Thomas More University, 60-58, in the quarterfinals.
The other finalists for the award were Jessie Biggs, Indiana Institute of Technology; Jason Christensen, Dakota Wesleyan University; Ginger Colvin, Campbellsville University; Alex Moorehead, Ave Maria University and Taylor Possail, Columbia College.
The Battlin' Bears, who were tied for fourth in the six-team Frontier Conference coaches poll prior to the season, won a share of the league’s regular-season title and were the No. 1 seed for the conference tourney. The regular-season title was Rocky’s first since the 1987-88 season.
Rocky won the opening game of the Frontier tourney, 71-39, over Montana Tech at home before claiming a 59-56 victory over Carroll College on March 1 in the league’s title game at the Fortin Center. It was the Bears’ first Frontier tourney title in 34 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.