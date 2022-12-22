PHOENIX — Rocky Mountain College women's basketball narrowly missed out on a 3 for 3 trip to the Arizona desert, losing its final game of the Cactus Classic to Rust College (Mississippi) by a 65-63 margin in overtime Thursday afternoon.
The loss snapped the Battlin Bears' (8-4 overall) six-game winning streak — not including an exhibition defeat to crosstown rival Montana State Billings on Dec. 8 — and prevented a perfect slate at the event, having previously beaten Benedictine University at Mesa (Arizona) and San Diego Christian on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Rocky was up by nine points at the end of the third quarter, but the Bearcats (7-3) stormed back to tie the game thanks to two made free throws by senior forward Faith Cattouse with 1:16 remaining in regulation. Both teams missed 3-pointers in the final minute that would've given each a lead, sending the game to an extra period.
In overtime, Rust took a four-point lead before the Bears cut the lead to as little as a point through a Mackenzie Dethman and-1 (including a made free throw) with 1:30 remaining. However, Rocky missed two free throws and two shots to take the lead from that point forward, with an offline 3-pointer from freshman guard Iliana Moran as time expired sealing the door shut on the Bears' chances.
Butte Central grad and senior guard Kloie Thatcher led all scorers with 21 points, while Stephens tallied 12. Froid grad Mackenzie Dethman scored nine points and pulled down seven rebounds as the Brockton native played all 45 minutes.
Rust's Katie Blackmon had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting from the field. Bearcats guard Lyric Turner added 13 points.
Rocky gets a week-long break before it returns to play Dec. 29 at its own Green and Gold Classic, where it'll play a Canadian school in the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology at 5:30 p.m. inside the Fortin Center.
