Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Providence

Rocky Mountain College's Ky Buell dribbles during the Battlin' Bears’ game against Providence at the Fortin Center on Dec. 3, 2022. Rocky earned an at-large berth to the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship on Thursday. The No. 11 Bears will face No. 6 Menlo (Calif.) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Faced with the uncertainty of where her soon-ending college basketball career was taking her next, Rocky Mountain College senior guard Kloie Thatcher sat in the Fortin Center Auditorium and waited.

As she and the rest of her Battlin' Bears women's basketball teammates learned there Thursday evening, it's taking them all to Idaho.

Frontier Conference

Rocky Mountain College's Dominique Stephens splits the Montana State-Northern defense for a layup during a Frontier Conference Tournament game last Sunday in Great Falls.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

Load comments