Rocky Mountain College's Ky Buell dribbles during the Battlin' Bears’ game against Providence at the Fortin Center on Dec. 3, 2022. Rocky earned an at-large berth to the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship on Thursday. The No. 11 Bears will face No. 6 Menlo (Calif.) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho.
BILLINGS — Faced with the uncertainty of where her soon-ending college basketball career was taking her next, Rocky Mountain College senior guard Kloie Thatcher sat in the Fortin Center Auditorium and waited.
As she and the rest of her Battlin' Bears women's basketball teammates learned there Thursday evening, it's taking them all to Idaho.
Rocky qualified to its fifth NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship tournament in six seasons, as announced by the NAIA in its selection show, with the Bears being named a No. 11 seed as an at-large selection and facing sixth-seeded Menlo (California) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Coach Wes Keller's program, which will be making its seventh NAIA tournament appearance in school history, is in the Duer Quadrant and will be playing first- and second-round (if applicable) games in Lewiston, Idaho, with No. 3 Lewis-Clark State being the host site.
The Warriors will face No. 14 Simpson (California) at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the site's other first-round matchup. The winners of those two games will then square off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a chance to advance to the Round of 16, which begins March 13 at the NAIA tourney's final site at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Rocky (19-10), which finished third in the Frontier Conference and lost in Monday's conference tournament semifinals to Montana Western, expressed relief and glee at its name being called as part of the 64-team field, reaching the national postseason in back-to-back years after being a host site and reaching the quarterfinals during last season's historic 29-win campaign.
"I think we're all really excited," Thatcher, a Butte Central alum, said of Rocky's selection. "It'll be nice to finally play someone that we haven't played three or four times constantly and just getting rid of, hopefully, that sour taste (that was) left in our mouth after Western."
Menlo, which plays in the Golden State Athletic Conference, also qualified to the NAIA tourney as an at-large, finishing third in its league in the regular season. The Oaks lost to Hope International (California) 90-73 in last Saturday's GSAC Tournament championship game.
Rocky and Menlo have a few common opponents, the most familiar of which to Bears fans is Frontier program Providence. The Oaks defeated the Argos 50-47 on Dec. 17 at a neutral-site game in Hawaii, whereas Rocky swept Providence across three meetings this season in conference play.
The Bears haven't faced an opponent from outside of the Frontier since Dickinson State (North Dakota) on Dec. 30 of last year. Keller hopes that his "battle-tested" players who got through the grind of the league slate and came out of the other side of it playing postseason hoops, will shine when the pressure is on in a loser-out situation.
"We're excited that we made the field of 64, I'm definitely proud of this team and the hard work," Keller said. "The biggest thing I know I'm looking forward to, and I know (the players) are, as well, is getting to play somebody else. ... I think those battles every night in during Frontier Conference play are going to help prepare us as we head out there to Lewiston."
Rocky was one of three Frontier teams to make the tournament along with conference double winner and No. 2 seed Carroll College — which will host 15th-seeded Rochester (Michigan) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Helena — and No. 3 Western, which treks to Park City, Kansas, to face No. 14 Philander Smith (Arkansas) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.