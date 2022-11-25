DICKINSON, N.D. — Rocky Mountain College women's basketball cruised to an 81-42 victory in the first of two games in consecutive days Friday in nonconference play at Dickinson State.
The Battlin' Bears (3-3 overall) were rarely in trouble against the Blue Hawks (4-5), taking a 14-point lead at halftime after a tight 17-15 first quarter and not looking back from there.
Rocky shot 33 for 61 (54.1%) from the floor and knocked down 10 3-pointers, its most in a game this season. Five different Bears scored in double figures, with the team led by sophomore forward Dominique Stephens' 18-point, eight-rebound performance on 8-for-9 shooting.
Rocky's other double-digit scorers were Morgan Baird (14 points), Kloie Thatcher, Ky Buell (11 each) and Tynesha Parnell (10). Thatcher made a team-high three 3s and also paced the Bears with six assists and three blocks.
The Bears will attempt to make it two for two at Dickinson State as they'll rematch the Blue Hawks at 3 p.m. Saturday.
