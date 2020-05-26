BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball program has signed Grace Estrada, a 5-foot-7 guard from Yucaipa (California) High School, Rocky announced Tuesday.
Estrada averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals per game this past season. She was named the Citrus Belt League's most valuable player and made the all-league first team.
Yucaipa is about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.
“Grace is an athletic lefty who can do a little bit of everything on the court,” Battlin' Bears women's coach Wes Keller said in a press release. “She comes from a very successful program, where she was a leader and top performer. Grace truly loves the game and has a great work ethic and we are excited to see how she develops.”
Estrada boasts a 4.17 GPA and plans to study biology and pre-medicine at Rocky.
“I chose Rocky because I believe that the beautiful location, helpful faculty and coaches and the pre-med program will help me achieve my future goals," Estrada said in the press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.