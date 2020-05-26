Grace Estrada

Grace Estrada, a guard from Yucaipa, California, has signed with Rocky Mountain College.

 Courtesy of Rocky Mountain College athletics

BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball program has signed Grace Estrada, a 5-foot-7 guard from Yucaipa (California) High School, Rocky announced Tuesday. 

Estrada averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals per game this past season. She was named the Citrus Belt League's most valuable player and made the all-league first team.

Yucaipa is about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

“Grace is an athletic lefty who can do a little bit of everything on the court,” Battlin' Bears women's coach Wes Keller said in a press release. “She comes from a very successful program, where she was a leader and top performer. Grace truly loves the game and has a great work ethic and we are excited to see how she develops.”

Estrada boasts a 4.17 GPA and plans to study biology and pre-medicine at Rocky.

“I chose Rocky because I believe that the beautiful location, helpful faculty and coaches and the pre-med program will help me achieve my future goals," Estrada said in the press release.

