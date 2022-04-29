BILLINGS — Morgan Baird, who played the past two seasons at Division I Portland State, has signed to join the women's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College.
Baird is a 5-foot-11 forward. She averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.7 minutes while appearing in 27 games in the Big Sky Conference last season with the Vikings. As a freshman in 2020-21, Baird averaged 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds, and averaged 15.6 minutes while making five starts in 23 appearances.
Baird was the Oregon 2A player of the year as a junior at Coquille High School in Coquille, Oregon. She was a unanimous first-team all-state selection as a senior when she averaged 23.8 points, 10 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 3.7 steals per game.
Baird finished her high school career with 1,862 points, 969 rebounds, 458 assists, 277 blocks and 299 steals.
"Morgan is a great addition to our program," Rocky coach Wes Keller said in a press release. "She brings a great work ethic on the court and in the classroom. She is versatile, will be able to play multiple positions and is a tremendous rebounder."
