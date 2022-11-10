BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women's cross country has been selected to receive an at-large bid to the NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championship meet to be held next week in Tallahassee, Florida, per a NAIA release earlier this week.
The Battlin' Bears, who were ranked No. 24 in the final NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll released following the conclusion of the conference tournaments, were one of 12 at-large selections joining 24 automatic qualifiers for the event to be held Nov. 18 at Apalachee Regional Park in Florida's capital city.
Rocky was one of two team qualifiers to the meet from the Frontier Conference along with league champion Carroll College, which earned an automatic bid as the Frontier's top team and ranks No. 19 in the poll.
The Bears will be led at the national meet by senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light, who earned a repeat selection as the Frontier's Women's Runner of the Year and finished second at last year's event. Freshman and Three Forks grad Jayden Woodland was additionally named to the Frontier's All-Conference team after a seventh place finish at the Frontier Conference Championship on Nov. 4 in Helena.
The Bears’ Jackson Wilson, who was the Frontier’s Men’s Runner of the Year after earning his second consecutive league title, has also qualified for the NAIA men’s national meet in Tallahassee.
