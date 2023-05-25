Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SILVIS, Ill. — The Rocky Mountain College women's golf team dropped six spots in the NAIA Women's Golf National Championship standings from Wednesday's second round to Thursday's third round, entering the final day of play Friday placed 11th in the post-cut 18-team field at TPC Deere Run.

The Battlin' Bears were in fifth at the halfway point of the tournament, but shot a 333 team total in the third round on the PGA Tour-played course as they fell down the pecking order.

British Columbia (Canada) holds a 15-shot lead on second-placed Keiser (Florida) in the team competition entering the final round.

Billings West grad Kadence Fischer had the low round of the day for Rocky, shooting a 10-over par 81 to be at 36-over (249) for the week. Valentina Zuleta is the Bears' overall leader with a 24-over (237) for the tournament as she's tied for 39th place following an 11-over 82 on Thursday.

Rocky's scorers are currently rounded out as follows: Claire Wright (14-over 85 Thursday, 25-over 238 total), Grace Metcalf (14-over 85, 27-over 240) and Tyla Potgieter (18-over 89, 29-over 242).

The Master's' (California) Hannah Ulibarri holds a three-stroke lead atop the individual leaderboard entering Friday, posting a 6-over 219 for the tournament. Keiser's Hoi Ki Lau and Oklahoma City's MaKayla Tyrrell both currently have a 9-over 222 for the week, with Lau posting Thursday's low round with a 1-under 70.

Rocky tees off its final round of the season at 6:39 a.m. Friday.