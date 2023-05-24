SILVIS, Ill. — The Rocky Mountain College women's golf team had one of the strongest rounds on the course at TPC Deere Run on Wednesday, climbing up to fifth in the team standings following the conclusion of the second round of play at the NAIA Women's Golf Championship.

The Battlin' Bears, tied for sixth after Tuesday's opening round, shot a 22-over 306 for the second round, which tied for the second-lowest team score Wednesday on the PGA Tour course.

Rocky easily made the top-17 cut in the 30-team field and will play in the final two rounds of the tournament Thursday and Friday, with the Bears' tee time Thursday slated for 7:24 a.m. They currently sit 12 strokes back of leader Keiser (Florida).

Tyla Potgieter and Claire Wright are pacing Rocky as each have shot 11-over for the tourney to sit tied for 21st on the individual leaderboard. Wright in particular shot a second-round 73 to surge up the standings with a 47-place jump, finishing as one of the biggest movers of the day.

Grace Metcalf and Valentina Zuleta are each at 13-over after Wednesday play to sit tied for 30th, while Billings West grad Kadence Fischer currently rounds out Rocky's scorers with a 26-over to be tied for 104th.

Dalton State's (Georgia) Sydney Hermann and The Master's' (California) Hannah Ulibarri are each currently at 3-over for the tournament to lead the individual standings.