Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SILVIS, Ill. — The Rocky Mountain College women's golf team placed 10th at the NAIA National Championship on Friday.

Valentina Zuleta finished the tournament strong, shooting a three-over-par 74 on Friday to finish with a 311 stroke total and tying for 23rd place overall. Claire Wright concluded her decorated Rocky career with a 316 total after shooting a 78 to finish tied for 36th. Rocky’s three freshman all placed in the top 75, as Grace Metcalf finished with a 322 total (T-53rd), Tyla Potgieter finished at 322 (T-62nd), and Kadence Fischer finished at 331 (T-75th place).

“It was a great week here at TPC Deere Run,” RMC coach Nathan Bailey said in a school press release. “I am so proud of both teams for a fantastic season. Making the cut and playing all four rounds at Nationals for both men’s and women’s was a great experience and something we’re going to build on going into next season.”

The Battlin’ Bears finished with a team stroke total of 1,265. The University of British Columbia finished as the national champions with a team total of 1,199.

Rocky concluded a season that included six tournament victories, including a back-to-back Frontier Conference championships. This year, Rocky had six all-conference performers, the Frontier Conference Player of the Year (Wright), and the Frontier Conference Coach of the Year (Bailey).