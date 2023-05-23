SILVIS, Ill. — The Rocky Mountain College women's golf team sits tied for sixth after the conclusion of first-round play at the NAIA National Championship on Tuesday at TPC Deere Run.

The Battlin' Bears finished with a combined team total of 310 for the round, tying them with Indiana Wesleyan. Rocky is currently 17 strokes back of the tournament's team leader, British Columbia (Canada).

Tyla Potgieter led the Bears with a 4-over par 75, sitting tied for 13th on the individual leaderboard. Rocky's other scorers on the day were Valentina Zuleta (77, tied-29th), Grace Metcalf (78, tied-50th), Claire Wright (80, tied-68th) and Kadence Fischer (81, tied-78th).

There is currently a three-way tie atop the individual standings as Oklahoma City's MaKayla Tyrrell, British Columbia's Jessica Ng and The Master's University's (California) Hannah Ulibarri all finished with an even-par 71 on the course, which annually plays host to the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic.

Rocky tees off for the second round at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, needing to finish among the top-17 teams in the 30-team event to avoid getting cut from the field after Day 2.