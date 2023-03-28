PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Rocky Mountain College's women's golf team finished with a second-place finish and a school record-tying 54-hole score at the conclusion of play Monday in the ERAU Spring Invite at Antelope Hills Golf Course.

The Battlin' Bears' women's squad wasn't quite able to catch host and winner Embry-Riddle (Arizona) for the team title, but the program's combined score of 903 for the three-round event — led by an individual title from Claire Wright — saw it finish as runner-up in the five-team field.