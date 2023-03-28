PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Rocky Mountain College's women's golf team finished with a second-place finish and a school record-tying 54-hole score at the conclusion of play Monday in the ERAU Spring Invite at Antelope Hills Golf Course.
The Battlin' Bears' women's squad wasn't quite able to catch host and winner Embry-Riddle (Arizona) for the team title, but the program's combined score of 903 for the three-round event — led by an individual title from Claire Wright — saw it finish as runner-up in the five-team field.
Wright was the only golfer in the event to finish under par, firing a final-round 68 to close with a 1-under par 215 total overall, one stroke ahead of Embry-Riddle's Hailey Stevenson.
Rocky's scorers were closed out by Valentina Zuleta (third, 217), Grace Metcalf (10th, 236), Tyla Potgieter (11th, 240) and Billings West alum Kadence Fischer (12th, 241). Laurel grad Breana Jensen (23rd, 261) competed as an individual for the Bears.
The Rocky men competed in Prescott, as well, finishing third in an eight-team field with an 857 score. Haydn Driver led the Bears with a 3-under 213 to tie for fifth overall.
Rocky's men's scorers were rounded out by William Dexheimer, Aidan McDonagh (both tied-ninth, 215), Daniel Sigurjonsson (tied-22nd, 222), and Nolan Burzminski (tied-24th, 223). Hamilton grad Tanner Hanson (tied-42nd, 238) competed for Rocky as an individual.
Arizona Christian won the men's team title with a combined score of 846, two strokes ahead of Embry-Riddle. The host program did secure the individual crown, however, with golfer Trevor Lewis scoring a 15-under 201 to win by two strokes over Arizona Christian's Leon Acikalin.
The Rocky women will compete next at the Bobcat Spring Invite at the Golf Club of Estrella from April 10-11 in Goodyear, Arizona. The Rocky men have a longer break before the Frontier Conference Championship begins April 17 at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.