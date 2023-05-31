Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BILLINGS — The NAIA named two Rocky Mountain College women's golfers, Valentina Zuleta and Claire Wright, to its annual All-American teams announced Wednesday, per a news release from the organization.

Zuleta, a First Team selection, and Wright, a Second Team nominee, were the Battlin' Bears' first women's golfers to receive All-American honors since the 2018-19 season. Zuleta is additionally Rocky's first golfer, man or woman, to earn a First Team nod since 2013-14.

A sophomore from Colombia, Zuleta was the Bears' top-performing women's golfer all year, setting a new record for the lowest single-season scoring average in school history (74.81). She won her second straight Frontier Conference individual title and shot her single-round season low, a 66, at the conference meet.

Wright, a senior from California, finished her career with the most recorded birdies in program history (136), the second-most tournament wins (11) and the third-lowest career scoring average (76.94) ever by a Rocky player. She was the Frontier Player of the Year three times in her career.