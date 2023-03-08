Rocky Mountain College vs. Lewis-Clark

Rocky Mountain College's Gracee Lekvold dribbles past Lewis-Clark State's Callie Stevens during their second-round matchup in the NAIA National Championship tournament Wednesday in Lewiston, Idaho. The Warriors defeated the Battlin' Bears 67-50, ending Rocky's season.

 Courtesy of Spencer Farrin

LEWISTON, Idaho — Try as it might in multiple meetings with Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) this season, Rocky Mountain College's women's basketball team was never quite been able to shake the Warriors.

And with their loss to Lewis-Clark at the third time of asking in the second round of the NAIA National Championship on Wednesday, the Battlin' Bears' season came to a close with it.

