Rocky Mountain College's Gracee Lekvold dribbles past Lewis-Clark State's Callie Stevens during their second-round matchup in the NAIA National Championship tournament Wednesday in Lewiston, Idaho. The Warriors defeated the Battlin' Bears 67-50, ending Rocky's season.
LEWISTON, Idaho — Try as it might in multiple meetings with Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) this season, Rocky Mountain College's women's basketball team was never quite been able to shake the Warriors.
And with their loss to Lewis-Clark at the third time of asking in the second round of the NAIA National Championship on Wednesday, the Battlin' Bears' season came to a close with it.
No. 11-seeded Rocky fell 67-50 against the third-seeded host Warriors, eliminating it out of the NAIA's postseason tournament and stopping it a game short of its second straight appearance to at least the Round of 16.
The Bears (20-11 overall) — who defeated No. 6 Menlo (California) on Tuesday to play for a chance to get to the tourney's finals site starting next week in Sioux City, Iowa — weren't able to string enough baskets together to get past Lewis-Clark (30-3), which held Rocky to just 27% shooting from the field for the game.
Rocky and Lewis-Clark had played twice before on back-to-back days (Nov. 4 and 5) in Lewiston earlier in the season, with the Warriors winning the first meeting 95-69 and the second matchup 80-73 in double overtime.
Lewis-Clark made sure the Bears did not make the third time facing it their charm.
After the Warriors took a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, they held Rocky to just 3-for-18 shooting in the second to take a 31-19 lead at the intermission.
Lewis-Clark, coached by Livingston native Brian Orr, outscored Rocky in both of the remaining frames and led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter (bolstered by a 13-0 run in the final five minutes) to return to Sioux City after a one-year absence. Senior guard Hannah Broyles led all scorers with 21 points.
The Bears sunk 12 3-pointers but only made 17 field goals in total, going 5 of 28 from inside the 3-point arc as they struggled to build momentum throughout the game on the interior. The Warriors were 26-for-62 (41.9%) shooting for the night, including 10 of 16 in the fourth quarter as they managed to pull away late with their scoring surge.
Senior guard and Butte Central grad Kloie Thatcher — after scoring a season-high 30 points a day before against Menlo — was held to 15 by the Warriors as she went 5 for 15 from the field, all shots of which were 3s. No other player scored more than six points for Rocky.
Lewis-Clark will move on to the tourney's Round of 16 to face Clarke (Iowa) at 7 p.m. Monday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
The Bears, who finished third in the Frontier Conference behind conference regular-season and tournament champ Carroll College and runner-up Montana Western, made the NAIA tournament for the fifth time in six seasons.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.