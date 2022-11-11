SAN DIEGO — Rocky Mountain College women's basketball cleaned house in its game against San Diego Christian, dominating the Hawks by a 73-33 scoreline Friday night.
The No. 25-ranked Battlin' Bears (2-2) started off their weekend in California with a bang, holding San Diego Christian (2-2) to just two points in the second quarter as Rocky ran away with the game from there. The visitors dominated the rebounding battle by a 62-35 margin.
Sophomore forward Morgan Baird was highly efficient off of the bench, scoring 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting with six rebounds and three blocks despite only playing 14 minutes. Sophomore guard Ky Buell added in 10 points, while junior guard Tynesha Parnell had six assists off of the bench.
Rocky jumps right into its next game, a top-25 showdown with No. 19 Vanguard, with the matchup set for a 1 p.m. tipoff Saturday in Costa Mesa, California.
