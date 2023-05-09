BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's basketball program announced the signings of three players that call Montana home via a news release from the school Tuesday.

Jefferson's Isabella Morris and Park City's Addie Baker will be joining the Battlin' Bears straight out of high school, whereas Sydney Von Bergen — a Stanford native who spent the past two seasons on the Jamestown (North Dakota) JV team — will arrive in Billings as a transfer.

The 5-foot-7 Morris had been previously known as a commit to Rocky after being named as a Class B all-stater this past season following 14.8 points, 3.2 steals, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She helped lead Jefferson to the Class B state championship game in 2022 as a junior, where the Panthers lost to Colstrip.

The 5-7 Von Bergen, meanwhile, averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game with the Jimmies' JV team after twice being named a Class C all-state selection with Denton-Geyser-Stanford in her high school career.

Baker, a 5-6 guard for Park City, averaged 8.5 points per game for the Panthers last season.

The trio joins Bozeman's Tailyn Black as confirmed in-state commits to the Bears' program for next season.