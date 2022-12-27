BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women's basketball's Mackenzie Dethman was named the Frontier Conference's Player of the Week, per a league news release Tuesday.
Dethman, a 6-foot-1 junior forward from Brockton, averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Battlin' Bears as they had a 2-1 record at last week's Cactus Classic in Chandler, Arizona. She also knocked down seven 3-pointers over the trio of games, adding onto her career high total of 15 thus far this season.
It's the first Frontier player of the week honor for the Froid graduate, who has averaged 8.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game throughout the course of the 2022-23 season as a whole.
