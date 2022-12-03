BILLINGS — The first weekend of Frontier Conference play also marked the first 2 for 2 day of the conference slate for Rocky Mountain College's basketball teams.
Both the Battlin' Bears men and women defeated the University of Providence in separate matchups Saturday afternoon at the Fortin Center, though each team had unique paths to get there as the women's game came down to the final seconds, while the men rolled by way of a dominant late push.
The last time the Bears' men's and women's teams both won over the same Frontier opponent on the same day was, ironically enough, also against the Argos last season on Feb. 3. And in the league season's early days, any and all victories are welcomed to get the ball rolling.
Lekvold's late steal seals Rocky women's narrow win
Rocky women's coach Wes Keller likes to take pride in his team's defense, and for good reason.
Entering Saturday, the Bears had already limited opponents to under 50 points five times through eight games, not to mention the fact that it was one of the core features of Rocky's historic run to the NAIA quarterfinals last year.
Against Providence, that same defense — surprise, surprise — helped give the Bears the edge they needed in the game's most critical moment.
The Bears escaped a late charge from the Argos to win a 48-46 nail-biter, with a steal from sophomore and Scobey grad Gracee Lekvold effectively sealing the deal with seconds remaining.
With Providence (7-2 overall, 1-1 Frontier) down a point and hunting for a go-ahead bucket, Lekvold poked away a loose ball with around five seconds to play and scampered with it down the floor to tick away more precious time for the Argos before she was fouled with 0.7 left.
FINAL: Rocky 48, Providence 46.Sophomore Gracee Lekvold with a big steal and moment as Bears (6-3, 2-0) hold off a late Argos (7-2, 1-1) fight back to pick up a big Frontier win. Big Rocky defensive possessions down the stretch. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/GozCohrgXp— Briar Napier (@BriarNapier) December 3, 2022
Lekvold made the front half of the two ensuing free throws, leaving Providence with just 0.2 remaining to run an inbounds play for a shot to tie or win. The final horn wailed well before a last-gasp, offline 3-pointer left guard Brooklyn Harn's hands.
"She's (a) hard-nosed, tough kid, plays with a lot of grit," Keller said of Lekvold, who was integral in holding Harn — the Argos' leading scorer entering the weekend — to just three points. "She didn't score a lot tonight (three points), but I was just real proud of her defensive effort."
Rocky's (6-3, 2-0) defense especially came in handy not just in the game's late stages, but in its middle portion, too. After trailing 16-13 at the end of the first quarter, the Bears then went on a 23-6 run that stretched all the way to the third quarter, one that saw them go up by as much as 14 at one point.
The Argos got their own run in eventually, however, going on an 11-0 fourth-quarter surge that gave them a 44-43 lead on forward Maddy Dixon's (game-high 22 points) layup with 2:35 to play.
"I thought we did a nice job of making some adjustments in the fourth quarter," Providence coach Bill Himmelberg said. "But in the Frontier, it comes down to one possession a lot of the time, and they had one more good possession than us somewhere throughout there and got one more basket."
That very possession may have come seconds later, in fact.
Rocky responded by way of junior forward Mackenzie Dethman's 3-pointer with 2:12 left, giving it back a lead that — although briefly tied — was never relinquished fully again.
"One of our goals this year was to win all home games, and so to pull away from that one, it was a good win," Dethman, a Froid High School graduate, said with her 16 points second on Rocky only to Kloie Thatcher's 17. "We really needed one like that."
Stephens returns from injury, helps lead Rocky men
Ankle injuries can get finicky, and a recent one for Maxim Stephens was no exception.
The 6-foot-9 big man from New Zealand (and Rocky's returning leading scorer from a year ago) suffered the injury in preseason and has tested its health in a couple of games this year, but never close to starter's minutes.
Stephens got the green light for a heavy workload Saturday — and Rocky got an idea of just how good it can be with him playing at a high level.
The junior dropped a game-high 21 points in his first start of the season as Rocky rode a high-octane second half to a 90-72 victory against the Argos, bouncing back from its loss Thursday at Montana Tech to start Frontier play.
"It's awesome, I love playing with these guys," Stephens said on his full return to the court. "Feels really good to be back out there and just being able to contribute so we can get that first (Frontier) win of the season."
A 37-35 UP lead at half, the Bears (6-3, 1-1) imposed their will with authority in the final 20 minutes.
Rocky ripped off a 55-point second half on the back of 18-for-30 (60%) shooting within it, with domination on the glass (41-24 rebounding advantage for the game) being a major reason why the Bears got as many good looks as they did.
14:50 2H: Second chance points like this add up. Kace Kitchel with an offensive board and an and-1 putback to give Rocky a 51-47 lead at the first media timeout of the second half. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/soVqk0cNVJ— Briar Napier (@BriarNapier) December 4, 2022
With the Argos (6-4, 1-1) often going small against players like Stephens and 6-8 forward Beau Santistevan (12 points, seven rebounds), it often left the Argos struggling in the interior, coach Steve Keller said.
"I'm disappointed in our effort in the second half, but give (Rocky) credit, they came out with lots of effort ... we never got a stop, hardly, in the second half," Keller said. "We got exposed tonight. We've been exposed a couple times and it helps us get better."
Though Stephens deserved plenty of kudos, a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double from guard Nick Hart was probably the defining performance of the Bears' late-game run, especially considering that the senior from Los Angeles had most of his tallies in each category in the second half.
As a part of Rocky's identity as a lanky team, seeing a 6-4 guard have the game high in boards had Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen pleased.
"We need that, and Nick has always been a strong rebounder for our program," Dreikosen said. "He's really athletic, he's got good hands and he did what he needed to do to capitalize on that. ... Second night in the Frontier is always difficult, so it's good to find a way to get a W here in the Fortin Center tonight."
