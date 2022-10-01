ASHLAND, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College women's soccer remained winless in Cascade Collegiate Conference play this season with a 1-0 defeat Saturday at Southern Oregon.
The Battlin' Bears (2-4-3, 0-2-2 CCC) conceded a late goal to the Raiders (4-4-2, 3-1-1) in the 78th minute through senior forward Gabbie Johnson. Rocky did outshoot Southern Oregon 15-11 throughout the match, but couldn't find the back of the net as it was held scoreless for the fourth straight match.
Billings Skyview grad and sophomore midfielder Halle Labert was the Bears' main attacking threat on the day by tallying four of Rocky's total shots, one of which was on target. Sophomore defender Tara Appleby added in three shots, two of which were on goal.
Rocky suits up next against College of Idaho at 4 p.m. Friday in Caldwell, Idaho.
