SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College and Southern Oregon played to a 0-0 stalemate in the quarterfinals of the Cascade College Conference women's soccer tournament Tuesday.

Ultimately SOU sent Rocky packing by outscoring the Battlin' Bears 5-4 in penalty kicks after neither team scored in overtime.

Rocky's Maja Albertsen, Kayla Mader, Nina Rogner, and Tara Appleby converted on their penalty kicks.

For Southern Oregon, Ruth Hegstad, Morgan Rohmann, Phoebe Bunn, Natalie Paul, and Emily Willimanall made PKs.

The Bears were eliminated from the tournament, and fell to 10-6-2.

