SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College and Southern Oregon played to a 0-0 stalemate in the quarterfinals of the Cascade College Conference women's soccer tournament Tuesday.
Ultimately SOU sent Rocky packing by outscoring the Battlin' Bears 5-4 in penalty kicks after neither team scored in overtime.
Rocky's Maja Albertsen, Kayla Mader, Nina Rogner, and Tara Appleby converted on their penalty kicks.
For Southern Oregon, Ruth Hegstad, Morgan Rohmann, Phoebe Bunn, Natalie Paul, and Emily Willimanall made PKs.
The Bears were eliminated from the tournament, and fell to 10-6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.