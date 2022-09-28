Billings Skyview vs. Bozeman Gallatin

Billings Skyview's Charlize Davis controls the ball during the Billings Skyview Falcons’ game against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Amend Park in Billings on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — A star of the local prep soccer scene has picked her college destination.

Billings Skyview forward Charlize Davis was announced as having signed to play the sport collegiately at Rocky Mountain College, per a news release from the school Wednesday.

Davis, currently playing her senior season with the Falcons, is a two-time All-AA East selection. She currently has four goals and an assist thus far on the year, added to the nine goals and two assists she recorded during the 2021 season.

“Charlize is an exceptional athlete who will transition smoothly to the college game.” Rocky head coach Richard Duffy said in the release. “I’m excited to add to our incredibly talented group of local athletes on our team.”

Davis will join another local product in Rocky's recruiting class this year in Laurel star Mya Maack, who signed with the Battlin' Bears earlier this month. Four former Falcons are currently on Rocky's women's soccer roster in Mila Allison, Halle Labert, Kayla Mader and Ashton Kelsey.

Skyview is 7-1-1 with 22 points thus far in the Eastern AA, currently in second place in the conference behind Bozeman Gallatin (23 points). 

