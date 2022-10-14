BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women's soccer's woes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference continued Friday as the Battlin' Bears were defeated 2-0 by visiting Corban (Ore.) at Wendy's Field.

Rocky (2-7-3, 0-5-2 CCC) allowed a goal in each half through the Warriors' Jamine Biava and Maria Juarez in the 34th and 46th minutes, respectively. The Bears are now winless in their past seven games, with their last victory coming Sept. 11 in a 1-0 triumph over Jamestown (N.D.).

Stats were relatively even as each team managed 10 shots, with Corban managing a slight advantage (5-4) in shots on goal. Billings Skyview grad and sophomore midfielder Halle Labert led Rocky in shots with three.

Rocky has a quick turnaround for its next game against Bushnell (Ore.), scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

