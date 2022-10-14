BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women's soccer's woes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference continued Friday as the Battlin' Bears were defeated 2-0 by visiting Corban (Ore.) at Wendy's Field.
Rocky (2-7-3, 0-5-2 CCC) allowed a goal in each half through the Warriors' Jamine Biava and Maria Juarez in the 34th and 46th minutes, respectively. The Bears are now winless in their past seven games, with their last victory coming Sept. 11 in a 1-0 triumph over Jamestown (N.D.).
Stats were relatively even as each team managed 10 shots, with Corban managing a slight advantage (5-4) in shots on goal. Billings Skyview grad and sophomore midfielder Halle Labert led Rocky in shots with three.
Rocky has a quick turnaround for its next game against Bushnell (Ore.), scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.