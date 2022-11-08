EUGENE, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College women's soccer lost 1-0 to Northwest University on Tuesday in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, ending its season.
The Battlin' Bears (5-9-4) held the top-seeded Eagles (15-1-2) at bay for the first half, flirting with an upset bid as the score was deadlocked 0-0 at halftime.
However, Northwest substitute Anna Lau managed to find the back of the net for her team in the 59th minute, with the Eagles then keeping that one-goal advantage until full time to advance to the next round.
Junior forward and Great Falls native Brynn Klinefelter led Rocky with three shots.
