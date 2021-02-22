BILLINGS — Ayla Embry and Natalie Hilderman, both of Rocky Mountain College, were recognized by the Frontier Conference Monday for the volleyball exploits over the weekend against Carroll College.

Embry, a sophomore libero from Bozeman, was saluted as the defender of the week, while Hilderman, a senior setter from Red Lodge, was honored as the week's top setter.

No. 18-ranked Rocky beat visiting Carroll 3-1 on Friday and Saturday.

Embry averaged 10 digs per set over the weekend. She now leads the NAIA in digs per set with her average of 7.9.

Against Carroll, Hilderman averaged 11.13 assists and 2.25 digs per set.

