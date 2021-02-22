BILLINGS — Ayla Embry and Natalie Hilderman, both of Rocky Mountain College, were recognized by the Frontier Conference Monday for the volleyball exploits over the weekend against Carroll College.
Embry, a sophomore libero from Bozeman, was saluted as the defender of the week, while Hilderman, a senior setter from Red Lodge, was honored as the week's top setter.
No. 18-ranked Rocky beat visiting Carroll 3-1 on Friday and Saturday.
Embry averaged 10 digs per set over the weekend. She now leads the NAIA in digs per set with her average of 7.9.
Against Carroll, Hilderman averaged 11.13 assists and 2.25 digs per set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.