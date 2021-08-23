BILLINGS — Junior libero Ayla Embry of Rocky Mountain College was selected Monday as the volleyball defender of the week by the Frontier Conference.

The 5-foot-4 Embry, who is from Bozeman, helped the Battlin' Bears open the season last weekend by going 3-1 at the Big Sky Volleyball Classic.

Embry averaged 8.14 digs per set for the four matches.

