BILLINGS — Ayla Embry of Rocky Mountain College was saluted as the Frontier Conference's defender of the week for volleyball on Monday.

Embry is a 5-foot-4 sophomore libero from Bozeman.

She averaged 6.26 digs per set as the Battlin' Bears swept past Montana Western on the road last weekend, winning 3-1 and 3-0. 

Embry is ranked second in the NAIA for digs.

