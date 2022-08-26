BILLINGS — The first step in the Rocky Mountain College football team settling “unfinished business” this fall is Saturday at Southern Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time.
When the No. 19 Battlin’ Bears open the season, they’ll be solely focused on SOU.
“Right now at practice is now the faceless opponent has a face,” Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “All spring and summer and camp it was getting better and improving ourselves.”
Last year the Battlin’ Bears posted a record of 7-3 and shared the Frontier Conference title with Montana Western and the College of Idaho. It was Rocky’s first league title since 2018 and the team’s fourth since the 1998 season. Rocky was just outside of the playoff field on a tiebreaker, with the Bulldogs advancing to the postseason. The Bears were 21st in the final NAIA poll.
Southern Oregon finished 3-7 last year, including a 42-28 setback at Rocky in both teams’ opener.
Stutzriem did note that “nothing matters from last year. That’s why you play a new season.”
The coach, entering his fourth season leading the Bears, did say that “continuing to build the culture” is important and he thought the RMC players and staff had a strong fall camp. Practice started Aug. 2.
Stutzriem, last year’s Frontier Coach of the Year, said his players will be ready to play the Raiders. Rocky finished tied with Carroll College for second in the Frontier preseason coaches poll, behind Western. SOU was second to last in the eight-team league.
“Our guys are tired of hitting each other,” he said. “I’m really happy with the hard work and time put in by our players, coaches, athletic staff and trainers.
“I love our leadership on our team and am really excited to see them play Saturday.”
RMC returns eight starters on offense and seven on defense.
The Bears’ captains, who selected the “Unfinished Business” mantra, are quarterback Nate Dick, defensive tackle Dylan Beridon, linebacker Nolan McCafferty, and offensive lineman Stason Makaila.
Several Battlin’ Bears who made last year’s all-conference team return in second-team all-league performers: Dick (QB), Andrew Simon (TE), Wes Moeai (DL), McCafferty (LB), and Ty Reynolds (DB).
Dick, RMC’s starting QB and a 2017 Billings Senior graduate, will be playing his final college football season. Last year during an honorable mention All-American season, Dick threw for 2,432 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for 711 yards and six scores.
While Rocky downed SOU in last year’s season opener, the Bears aren’t looking past the Raiders.
“They are always well-coached and play extremely fast and well for four quarters,” said Stutzriem. “That is their MO.
“This conference is always who is prepared the best and plays the best any given Saturday.”
Rocky is making the trip to Ashland, Oregon, on a chartered flight. The Rocky administration raised funds for the flight, which will transport the team, some family members and boosters.
“It’s a two-hour flight,” said an appreciative Stutzriem. “It beats the old days of 22 hours on the bus (one way).
“It’s great for our kids. It’s less time on the bus and they aren’t missing as much school.”
Stutzriem said the Bears would have left on a bus Wednesday night if not for the chartered flight, which was scheduled to leave Billings early Friday afternoon. The Battlin’ Bears are also scheduled to fly back directly after the game.
When the Bears step on the field Saturday, Stutzriem said it will be a building block for the rest of the season.
“First games are about who makes the least amount of mistakes and who does a better job on special teams,” he said. “It usually comes down to eight or 10 plays.”
NOTES: According to a press release from the school, RMC aims to win for the first time at Southern Oregon. SOU is 5-0 all-time at home vs. Rocky. Overall, the Raiders are 9-3 all-time against the Battlin’ Bears.
