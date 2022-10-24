CORVALLIS, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College’s Brynn Klinefelter was honored as the Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s soccer offensive player of the week on Monday.

Klinefelter, a junior forward from Great Falls, helped the Battlin’ Bears pick up two wins over the weekend. She had a hat trick in Rocky’s 5-1 victory over Multnomah University and finished the week with four shots, all of which were on frame.

