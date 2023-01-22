Rocky Mountain College skiers Filip Johansson and Hilde Sato claimed victories in the Predator Cup slalom competition at Bridger Bowl near Bozeman on Sunday.
Alexander Sehlberg of Rocky placed second in the slalom. Johansson had a combined time of 1:18.11, and Sehlberg had a two-run time of 1:20.57.
For the women, Sato turned in a two-run time of 1:29.76. Teammates Bergitte Varne and Sofia Brustia placed second and third, respectively. Varne clocked a combined time of 1:30.91 and Brustia turned in a two-run total of 1:31.51.
Photos: Rocky Ski Team competes at Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl
Rocky Mountain College Ski competes at Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl
012123-spt-rocky11ALN.jpg
