MESA, Ariz. — Rocky Mountain College's Haydn Driver and William Dexheimer both finished with a four-round total of 294 to tie for 24th at the 71st Annual NAIA Men's Golf National Championship at Las Sendas Golf Club here on Friday.

Driver, a senior from Sandton, South Africa, closed with a 3-under 69. He began the tourney with a 76, then had 77 in the second round and a 72 in the third.

Desheimer, a freshman from Las Vegas, began the tourney with a 75 and followed with rounds of 68, 73 and 78. He was tied for ninth overall after three rounds.

Overall, the Battlin' Bears tied for 15th with a four-round total of 1,196 (304-293-299-300).

British Columbia shot five-over par to win the tourney with a score of 1,157 (292-286-293-286).

Easton Johnson (71-70-71-68 — 280) of The Master's (California) and Hugo Ronneberg (71-70-71-68 — 280) of Bellevue (Nebraska) were tied for the lead after four rounds at eight-under 280, before Johnson won in a playoff on the second extra hole.

Rocky's Daniel Sigurjonsson of Iceland tied for 59th, Nolan Burzminski of Medicine Hat, Alberta, tied for 77th and Aidan McDonagh of Australia was 89th.

The Rocky Mountain College women will compete at the NAIA National Championship Tuesday through Friday in Silvis, Illinois.