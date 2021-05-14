HELENA — Distance runner Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College qualified for the NAIA national championships in the 5,000 meters Friday at a Last Chance Meet hosted by Carroll College.
Wilson came through with a winning time of 14 minutes, 56.28 seconds (altitude adjusted to 14:39.29) to meet the "A" standard for nationals. The clocking is also a personal best and new Rocky record.
The national meet is set for May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Sydney Little Light of Rocky was a double winner, taking first in the 400 meters and 1,500 meters. She has already qualified for nationals in the 1,500.
Little Light was timed at 4:45.33 (altitude adjusted to 4:40.77) in the 1,500, which was a personal best.
Her clocking in the 400 (1:03) is a new Rocky record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.