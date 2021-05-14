HELENA — Distance runner Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College qualified for the NAIA national championships in the 5,000 meters Friday at a Last Chance Meet hosted by Carroll College.

Wilson came through with a winning time of 14 minutes, 56.28 seconds (altitude adjusted to 14:39.29) to meet the "A" standard for nationals. The clocking is also a personal best and new Rocky record.

The national meet is set for May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Sydney Little Light of Rocky was a double winner, taking first in the 400 meters and 1,500 meters. She has already qualified for nationals in the 1,500.

Little Light was timed at 4:45.33 (altitude adjusted to 4:40.77) in the 1,500, which was a personal best.

Her clocking in the 400 (1:03) is a new Rocky record.

