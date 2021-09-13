DILLON — Rocky Mountain College's Jackson Wilson and Jackson Duffey finished 1-2 Monday afternoon in the men's race at the Frontier Conference Preview cross country meet, hosted by Montana Western.
Wilson was first at 26 minutes, 48 seconds, while Duffey checked in at 27:32.
Carroll College swept the men's and women's team titles. Rocky's men and women placed third overall.
On the women's side, Rocky's Sydney Little Light was second at 19:12. Teammates Mei-Li Stevens placed fifth at 19:51.
