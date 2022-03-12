LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Rocky Mountain College senior Larissa Saarel earned the overall championship in the freeski women's discipline at the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championships on Saturday.
Saarel, of Livingston, had won the national title in slopestyle on Thursday. Saarel also notched a fifth-place finish in the freeski women’s rail jam on Tuesday and another fifth-place finish in the freeski skier cross on Wednesday.
Emma Hiebert of RMC was seventh in the freeski individual combined standings.
The Battlin' Bears were also crowned the freeski women's overall champions on Saturday. The University of Virginia was second and Liberty University third in the overall freeski women's standings.
The Bears had won the event title in the women's freeski skier cross. As a team, RMC was second in the freeski women’s slopestyle Thursday. In the women's freeski rail jam on Tuesday, Rocky placed third as a team.
In the freeski men's overall team results released Friday, RMC was fourth. The University of Colorado was first, followed by Sierra Nevada University and Liberty University.
Jacob Drake of RMC was 12th in the overall freeski men's results.
In the men's alpine dual slalom national championship on Saturday, Sierra Nevada University was first, Rocky placed second and Castleton University third.
SNU won the alpine women's dual slalom national championship on Saturday, Rocky was second and Castleton third.
